WENDY WILLIAMS PRODUCING HER OWN LIFETIME BIOPIC

When you want to tell your story, but no one is willing to give you the interview, what do you do? You do like Wendy Williams and produce your own biopic!

According to PageSix.com,  Wendy Williams is producing a Lifetime biopic about her life, and it is set to air next year. We are hoping she tells the full story and touches on her recent split from longtime manager/husband Kevin Hunter, his alleged pregnant mistress, her battle with the bottle and series of health issues.

The show will trace “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.

Will you watch??

