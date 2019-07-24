CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Juanita Bynum Canceled Preaching Engagement Because The Hosting Pastor Went In Her Room & Saw Her Panties [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pastor Rudy's Love Revolution-Live At Sirius XM

Source: Henry S. Dziekan III / Getty

For the younger generation, there are times when church protocol can seem excessive, unnecessary and even counterproductive to spreading the gospel. But there is still something to be said about doing things in order and in such a way so that certain actions and behaviors don’t cause rationale and reasonable people to suspect foolishness.

Dr. Juanita Bynum had an interesting issue with protocol and Pastor John Moore III, the host of the Breaking The Rules Conference at the Experience Church. The breach was so severe that it caused Bynum not to preach at the church this past weekend.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a Facebook video recounting the the incident, Bynum shed tears as she spoke about Pastor John Moore III entering her room without her knowledge or consent.

Thankfully, Bynum wasn’t in the room at the time but her undergarments were.

Her assistant, as she always does, laid Bynum’s clothes for the next day including her stockings, bra, clothes and her panties.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bynum was particularly troubled by this fact. According to her assistant, they learned that Moore had entered the room when the receptionist from the front desk called Bynum’s assistant to ask if her undergarments were laid across the bureau. Her assistant asked the woman how she knew that and that’s when she told her that Moore had been in the room. When the assistant asked how he gained access to the room, the receptionist told her that she gave Moore the key because he paid for the room. Bynum felt violated by the whole thing.

“The fact that I’m getting ready to go and stand in somebody’s pulpit who’s seen my underwear, I’m sorry people, I just felt naked and I still do and just felt so violated. And what he said was he came in my room to put something in my room. But then his assistant produces drinks at the front desk for [my assistant] to take to my room.”

SEE ALSO: Pastor Held Armed Robber At Gunpoint Inside Church [VIDEO]

Moore claimed that he had to drop something off in Bynum’s room but other items that were meant for her were left at the front desk.

Bynum said if Moore really needed to get something to her, he should have sent his wife.

“As a male, why would you come into my room? Why didn’t you send your wife into my room? And his wife has profusely apologized to me but people of God this, some things are just distasteful. Some things you just don’t cross the lines for,” she said.

As a result, Bynum didn’t preach at the Experience Church. And took to Facebook to apologize to the people who were expecting her. She also wanted to counter the claim from Moore that he did everything he could to get her to preach and she just didn’t want to.

You can watch Dr. Bynum speak about the incident and her feelings regarding it, in the video below.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

10 photos Launch gallery

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Continue reading When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Some people like to wear their faith on their sleeve! If that’s you, check out these Christian clothing brands below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Juanita Bynum Canceled Preaching Engagement Because The Hosting Pastor Went In Her Room & Saw Her Panties [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close