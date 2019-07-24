EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music From Snoop Dogg, Dave East, Rico Nasty & More

NBA 2K20 announced its upcoming soundtrack during a panel at Complex Con this past weekend. Now it’s time for EA Sports to unveil the music that will be featured on Madden NFL 20. The new “Madden Symphony” features new music from a bevy of Hip-Hop artists.

It’s almost Madden season, which serves as the unofficial start to the NFL season. Today (July 24) EA dropped the Spotify playlist that features all of the music that will be featured in the game. All 22 tracks are original plus exclusive to the game and as described in the press release “mixes in traditional elements of sport, like marching bands, on certain tracks to celebrate football culture.”

This year’s soundtrack features Wiz Khalifa, De La Soul, Dave East, Hit-Boy, Saweetie, Joey Bada$$ Rico Nasty, Sage the Gemini, Snoop Dogg who penned the game’s anthem “Madden 20” and many more.

Speaking on being tabbed to crafted the exclusive single, Snoop added:

“I’m a lifelong fan of the Madden NFL franchise– I play all the time, with my kids and friends, so creating my own exclusive track for Madden NFL 20 – literally called ‘Madden 20’ – that everyone will be able to hear as they play was a dope feeling.”

“The Madden 20 soundtrack is dope and features so many up and coming artists that are talented and represent the next generation of hip-hop. The Madden NFL franchise is such a part of the culture of both hip-hop and sports, so I love that the music in the game reflects that.”

The only thing left to reveal ahead of the of Madden NFL 20’s August 2 worldwide release is the commercial. EA is already hinting it will boast some serious star power. You can sign in to your Spotify account and listen to the playlist above.

