Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After NJ Cocaine Arrest

The troubled former MLB star has struggled with drug addiction during his playing days and in retirement.

Dwight Gooden is once again aligned with the struggle just weeks after he was busted for cocaine in Jersey. Earlier this week, the former MLB star was arrested for driving under the influence once more.

Page Six reports:

The legendary ex-pitcher known as “Doc” — who has been in and out of rehab for years for drug and alcohol addiction — was a mess when he was picked up on Vincent Street near Ferry Street in the Ironbound section around 11:10 p.m., sources said.

“He pissed himself. He was clearly buzzed, really kind of f–ked up,” said an Essex County law enforcement source.

Still, Gooden, who lives in Piscataway, “was cooperative and polite,” the source said.

The source added that Gooden told cops at the scene that he was diabetic. It’s unclear if he actually is, although his late father was diabetic.

Gooden’s car, a four-door black Chrysler, was towed after his arrest, and he was taken to University Hospital in Newark, sources said. A hospital operator said the medical center had no patients by that name Tuesday afternoon.

Gooden, now 54, has continued with drug and alcohol addiction despite being one of the MLB’s best pitchers, winning the Cy Young Award in 1985.

Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After NJ Cocaine Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com

