The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record, Sells for $437K

Imagine having more than a million dollars to spend on kicks you don't intend on wearing...

Nike Moonshoe

Source: Sotheby’s / Sotheby’s

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors would kill to possess. Still there was one pair of kicks that were set to go on the block by themselves, a pair of 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoe which was limited to only 12 pairs and were expected to fetch a whopping $160,000.

Well, it didn’t get the $160K everyone expected them to get. They sold for $437,000, though.

According to Hypebeast the decades old pair of grails blew past its initial sales estimate and ultimately went to the man who purchased that aforementioned $850K collection, Mile Nadal. Of course, the Canadian investment firm founder isn’t planning on wearing the moon kicks to his next board meeting, but is instead planning to exhibit the sneakers at his private Dare to Dream Automobile Museum.

Nadal’s purchase is one of 12 pairs ever made and is currently the only known pair to exist in unworn condition. Calling the sneaker a “true historical artifact in sports history and pop culture,” it was designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners at the 1972 Olympics trials. According to Sotheby’s, Bowerman found inspiration for the waffle sole traction pattern by pouring rubber into his wife’s waffle iron mold, subsequently creating its first-ever prototype.

“I think sneaker culture and collecting is on the verge of a breakout moment,” Nadal said, with Sotheby’s eCommerce global head Noah Wunsch adding, “We are eager to see where this sale takes us, not only in future sneaker offerings, but also in other new luxury lifestyle areas.”

Talk about styling on other sneakerheads. Nadal is out here copping exclusive collections to share with the people… kinda.

