CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

5 Rides at Ohio State Fair Official Shut Down, 1 Permanently

0 reads
Leave a comment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Its just day 2 of the Ohio State Fair and already five rides have been shut down. One ride has been shut down for good.

According to 10tv.com the Kissell’s Military Base ride was “disqualified,” due to signs of “visible corrosion” upon preliminary inspection.

None of the rides had ever been open to the public. The ride that was shut down permanently was never set to open since it didn’t pass preliminary inspection.

Its possible the other four rides may open up later this week.

“As you know, the governor’s number one goal at this fair and all fairs is safety, so we’ve made the decision about these particular rides going forward,” she said.

Poland assures that the rides undergo inspection every morning and go through a thorough inspection before they even enter the fair.

July 26, 2017, the Fire Ball ride broke apart with a full load of passengers on board, killing 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others.

5 Rides at Ohio State Fair Official Shut Down, 1 Permanently was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close