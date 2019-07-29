CLOSE
The Avengers Take a Knee In Deleted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene

The scene would've made an already amazing film that much better...

Tony Stark in Avengers 4

Source: Marvel / Marvel

Looks like the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo had to cut a dope scene from the film due to the chances it would’ve angered MAGA trolls across the country.

Before getting into the scene itself we have to warn readers that SPOILERS are set to drop in three… two…

After the epic final battle between the Avengers and Thanos, Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man used the Infinity Gauntlet to turn Thanos and his army into dust, hence, winning the battle and saving the universe. Unfortunately the power of the gauntlet also claimed the life of Iron Man as he was only human and couldn’t possibly be powerful enough to survive such a jolt of gama energy. After witnessing Tony pass away, Hawkeye, Captain America, Black Panther, and other heroes began to take a knee to pay respects to Stark for his sacrifice.

If you ask us we’d say that scene should’ve definitely made the cut as it just seems like something that would add more emotion to an already emotional scene, but of course Colin Kaepernick critics would’ve been outraged at Marvel’s superheroes for somehow disrespecting the American flag or something.

In an email to USA Today, the Russo brothers didn’t mention how the scene might’ve rubbed Trump supporters the wrong way but instead insisted that the scene wasn’t necessary due to the final funeral scene for Tony Stark.

“It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral,” directors Joe and Anthony Russo tells USA TODAY by email. “The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”

That’s wack, b.

Check out the deleted scene for yourself below and let us know if you think the Russo brothers should’ve kept the scene or were right to cut it.

The Avengers Take a Knee In Deleted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
