She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is one step closer to becoming Mrs. Mike Hill. Her now fiance, Mike Hill, popped the question over the weekend with a gorgeous diamond ring.

PEOPLE reports that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, got engaged to the sports journalist, 48, after 14 months of dating. Hill proposed to Bailey with a gorgeous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCellar.

The reality star’s new bling reportedly consists of a stone worth about $70,000 as well as a white gold band covered in a mixture of princess cut and baguette diamonds, which costs just over $14,000. That brings the ring’s worth to about $85,000.

Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Hill’s two daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19, were all in attendance, as well as a crowd that included some of the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.

