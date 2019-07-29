CLOSE
Grant Hill Say's Trump's Attacks Are Unconscionable !! [VIDEO]

US-OBAMA-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Source: CHRIS KLEPONIS / Getty

Former NBA great and husband of R&B singer Tamia, Grant Hill, sat down with CNN’s Van Jones and talked about President Trumps most resent attacks on the city of Baltimore. And Grant Hill kicked some serious eloquent knowledge on the presidents hateration words.

President Trump recently made comments attacking U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 7th congressional district, Democrat, Elijah Cummings. According to Donald Trump, no human being would want to live in the city of Baltimore. The president also tweeted: If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke!

Grant Hill say’s the presidents actions were unconscionable, and because of his tactics we are not getting into policies any longer, but left to react/discuss tweets.  Grant Hill also went on to say, that he doesn’t know who is going to vote for but he does know who is NOT going to vote for in 2020.

Grant Hill Say’s Trump’s Attacks Are Unconscionable !! [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

