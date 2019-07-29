CLOSE
National
HomeNational

President Trump Is Trying To Defend Being Called Racist [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment
Obama Hosts Reception For Nat'l Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President Trump went in on 4 minority congresswoman recently, telling them that they need to go back to were they come from.  Then he gave the craziest press conference ever explaining how his African American friends reached out to him to help rapper ASAP Rocky.  Then not long after that he made it point to say that he knows African Americans will have his back after all he has done for them during his presidency, only to turn around and attack Maryland Democrat Representative Elijah Cummings calling him a racist on Twitter then saying that no human being would want to live in Baltimore, Maryland and that Baltimore is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.

With just that little bit being said that happened in the past couple weeks, President Trump is defending himself from those who are calling him a racist, as a matter of fact he say’s he is not a racist but the democrats are trying to play the race card.

Read the first paragraph again and then add this line in question of the second paragraph…If the shoe fits, wear it.  #IJS

BTW, Twitter clearly isn’t as strict as Facebook otherwise our President would have been put in Twitter jail a long time ago for life.

Check out the video below

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

22 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Donald Trump Helping To Free A$AP Rocky, Expect Nothing Less Than The Jig

11 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump Helping To Free A$AP Rocky, Expect Nothing Less Than The Jig

Continue reading Donald Trump Helping To Free A$AP Rocky, Expect Nothing Less Than The Jig

Donald Trump Helping To Free A$AP Rocky, Expect Nothing Less Than The Jig

[caption id="attachment_814058" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] While celebs and his peers are calling for A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish prison, he’s also allegedly getting help from the leader of the free world. Donald Trump claims he’s reaching out to Sweden’s Prime Minister about freeing the Harlem rapper out at the behest of Melania Trump. https://twitter.com/VinceValholla/status/1152284520374132736 Today (July 19), while speaking to press in the Oval Office, Trump said his wife Melania Trump had brought the situation to his attention. He even said many of African-American friend had been calling him about the matter—yeah, right (see above). Later on, the Russia-approved President took to Twitter to say that he spoke to Kanye West about the situation. This falls in line with the earlier story of Kim Kardashian reaching out to her White House connects on Rocky’s behalf. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1152307567634391041 First off, let’s keep in mind that Donald Trump is a racist and a liar, period. Maybe he is indeed “pulling strings” for Pretty Flacko, but everything Cheeto does is transactional. He isn’t doing this out of the goodness of his heart, he surely will want some sort of quid pro quo. What could that possibly entail? Who knows. But you can bet that if best-case scenario Rocky is freed, Trump will expect nothing less than having his ass gratuitously kissed. You can also bet Trump will use the circumstances as “proof” that he isn’t racist and that Black people should vote for him. He betrayed his intentions since he had to mention “African-Americans” reaching out while expecting us to believe Melania is familiar with A$AP Rocky’s music. A good deed doesn’t excuse all the racist ish Donald Trump has and continues to say and do. Ultimately, though, free A$AP Rocky. Sweden is on some bullsh*t. Peep Twitter’s reaction to this turn of events below.

President Trump Is Trying To Defend Being Called Racist [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close