CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian Comedy Almost 15 Years Ago

The actor made a name for himself behind and in front of the camera.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Pursuit of Happyness Miami Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Rodrigo Varela / Getty

By 2004, Will Smith was at the top of his game. After a slew of hit movies and a celebrated TV show in the ’90s, Will was entering the new millennium with more critical and box office success thanks to movies like Ali, Bad Boys 2 and I, Robot.

However, what some people might not know is that Will was also sharpening his producing skills thanks to his production company Overbrook Entertainment with fellow producer James Lassiter. Along with producing such hits like Ali, I, Robot and Hitch, Overbrook also took on smaller projects, including one that’s become a cult classic in LGBTQ+ cinema.

In 2004 the flick Saving Face was released, and it tells the story of an Asian American lesbian from Queens who falls in love with her boss’ daughter. Meanwhile, her mom moves in with her after being shunned by her grandfather for getting pregnant out of wedlock. The romantic comedy tackles themes of coming out, being honest about who you love and the cultural tensions within the Asian American community.

 

While the movie received a lot of critical success, it wasn’t necessarily a box office smash, so it might’ve flew under the radar for some. But over time, it’s gained quite the cult following with many cherishing it as a great addition to LGBTQ+ cinema.

 

Who would’ve thought Will Smith would play such an important role in not just queer representation, but Asian American representation. He’s listed as a producer on the flick along with James Lassiter, while Alice Wu is the writer and director of the movie.

With such a fresh voice, you’d think Wu would have a substantial body of work after 2004 but unfortunately, her next writer-director project wouldn’t come until recently. She’s currently helming a feature film called The Half Of It headed for Netflix in the near future. It’s a shame it took this long.

But until her next project is released, you can watch Saving Face on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes and Google Play. Surely Alice (and Will Smith) will appreciate it.

Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian Comedy Almost 15 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close