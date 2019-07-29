CLOSE
UGH!!! 1 IN 4 DELIVERY DRIVERS TASTE YOUR FOOD

When your schedule is just to busy or you’re feeling super lazy, you turn to delivery drivers to bring your food to you, right? Well, there’s a new study that may make you think twice. Ever wondered if the driver may be taste testing some of your food? Here’s your answer.

According to MercuryNews.com, the US Foods survey found that more than one-quarter of drivers, 28 percent, admitted to taking food from their deliveries, which people place through apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash. Less surprisingly, more than half said they were tempted by the smell of the food they were delivering.

In order to prevent drivers from giving in to that temptation, the survey found that most people ordering food want restaurants to switch to using tamper-evident labels to keep drivers from sampling their food.

Will this deter you from using food delivery services?

 

 

