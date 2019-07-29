CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

DAVID ‘PAPI’ ORTIZ OUT OF HOSPITAL

0 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN / WENN

Great News for Papi Ortiz fans. The former Boston Red Sox star has been released from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, nearly seven weeks after he was shot in the back at a bar in his home city of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Array

Source: PNP/WENN / WENN

According to reports, Ortiz has undergone three surgeries. The Red Sox announced over the weekend that the 43-year-old had been released, and said they’ll be an update on his condition this week. Dominican police have said Ortiz was mistaken for another man sitting near him at the bar when he was shot on June 9th.

We are still praying for a full recovery.

DAVID ‘PAPI’ ORTIZ OUT OF HOSPITAL was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close