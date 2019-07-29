J-Hud and David Otunga Finally Reach Custody Agreement!

Chile! It’s about time because these two were wearing me out! Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiance David Otunga have finally reached a custody agreement after nearly two years of going back and forth.
According to TheJasmineBrand.com, court negotiations took over seven hours, reaching the following arrangements:
– Both David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson will have joint-custody of David, Jr.,
– Both parents must be involved in making “important decisions” regarding their nine-year-old
– Jennifer will pay David an undisclosed amount in child support
– David Jr. will be raised in the Christian faith
– Both parents must agree on a public school in Illinois, and cannot release him from school without warning
– Both parents must help the child with homework
-Significant others can not be introduced to their son until they are in a serious and committed relationship, and they will not have overnight guests of a romantic, intimate or dating nature stay overnight during his or her parenting time.
The couple was engaged for nine years before calling it quits.
