CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

#WTFasho: 10 Year Old After Peer Gets Hit With A Dodgeball

1 reads
Leave a comment

This story made me say What The Fasho… A 10-year-old kid was charged with aggravated assault after another white kid got hit during a game similar to dodgeball. Are you serious I can’t believe something like this even took place?

via Complex:

“These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Lindley said in an interview with 7 Action News. “I couldn’t believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.” She explained that the game the students were playing saw them throwing dodgeballs up into the air, but it ended when one kid was injured. The incident in question happened April 29 at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in Canton, Michigan. As a result of the incident, Bryce was suspended from school for a day. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , 10 Year , A , After , Dodgeball , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gets , hit , old , peer , With

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close