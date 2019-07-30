WTFasho: 10 Year Old After Peer Gets Hit With A Dodgeball

This story made me say What The Fasho… A 10-year-old kid was charged with aggravated assault after another white kid got hit during a game similar to dodgeball. Are you serious I can’t believe something like this even took place?

via Complex:

“These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Lindley said in an interview with 7 Action News. “I couldn’t believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.” She explained that the game the students were playing saw them throwing dodgeballs up into the air, but it ended when one kid was injured. The incident in question happened April 29 at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in Canton, Michigan. As a result of the incident, Bryce was suspended from school for a day. (LOVEBSCOTT)

