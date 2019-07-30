CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas Walmart

US-ECONOMY-RETAIL

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart?

An incident Saturday in Porter, Texas happened where a teenager allegedly urinated on a shelf in a Walmart. The incident took place at the Walmart located at 23561 US-59 and video of the incident was shared on social media, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged 15-year-old whizzer was with a group of other teens to attempt to steal a case of beer but they were stopped at the door by Walmart staff, according to deputies. What the staff didn’t realize, the 15-year-old had urinated on a shelf near the beverage aisle as they were leaving the store.

It’s not the first video in recent days to emerge on social media of the act. A woman is wanted after she allegedly urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in Western Pennsylvania. Walmart staff in both incidents sanitized the area.

Charges are expected to be filed against both parties.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these types of vulgar acts. Tampering with consumer products is not only morally reprehensible but can be a felony offense by which offenders will be charged,” the sheriff’s office said. 

Walmart issued the following statement:

“This obscene conduct is outrageous and disappointing. As soon as we were notified, we sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We take this seriously and are working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to find those responsible.”

SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas Walmart was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close