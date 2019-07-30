CLOSE
‘Mogul’ Returns To Spotify With Combat Jack Tribute Episode

The late Reggie Ossé will be honored in a special episode to kick off the podcast's new season with Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins as the host.

Spotify Mogul launch party celebrates the life of Chris Lighty

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The 2017 passing of Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé left a massive hole in the realm of Hip-Hop podcasts, and the game lost one of its brightest stars and valued insiders as a result. In an upcoming tribute episode of the Mogul podcast, the series will honor Combat Jack for his contributions to the culture.

Complex exclusively reports:

In an exclusive clip Complex is sharing today, hear Reggie reflect on losing his biggest client, JAY-Z. As he explains, JAY-Z and Dame Dash signed a distribution deal with Freeze Records and Priority Records to release his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Dame wanted him and Hov to get a gross share of the royalties.

“We didn’t get those terms,” he says. “You know, it’s a small label with somebody taking a chance on them, you can’t really negotiate that. And then when JAY-Z’s first album Reasonable Doubt became a success, I got left holding a bag. I got blamed for the deal.”

The second season of Mogul returns on July 31. Here an exclusive clip from Gimlet below with Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins carrying the hosting honors.

Photo: Getty

‘Mogul’ Returns To Spotify With Combat Jack Tribute Episode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

