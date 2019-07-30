CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black Music Honors 2019

2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

The Black Music Honors are back with the same hosts but in a new city!

On Sept. 5, 2019, Rickey Smiley and LeToya Luckett are headed to The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta to co-host the 4th annual show that will honor Yolanda Adams (gospel music icon award), Xscape (urban music icon award), Freddie Jackson and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The vision behind the Black Music Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American music who have paved the way for the artists of today,” Black Music Honors Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson says. “Many of these artists have never received their much-deserved recognition.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The award show is set to air between September 14 and October 20.

2017 Black Music Honors

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

50 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black Music Honors 2019 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close