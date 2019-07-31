CLOSE
John Legend Calls Donald Trump A “Flaming Racist Piece Of Sh*t” [Video]

The R&B singer went off.

Los Angeles Series Premiere Of IFC's New Variety Sketch Show "Sherman's Showcase"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The always outspoken John Legend is no longer with any of the sh*ts—pun intended. While leaving a party, the R&B singer said Donald Trump is flaming racist and a piece of sh*t, amidst other colorful language.

While reportedly leaving the Peppermint nightclub on Tuesday (July 30) night in West Hollywood (he attended the premiere of IFC’s ‘Sherman’s Showcase’), Mr. Legend went off on the Orange Oaf currently occupying the White House.

“Our President is a flaming racist, he’s a piece of sh*t,” said Legend rather matter of factly. The source of the singer’s ire was clearly the Russian-approved POTUS slandering Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore this past weekend.

He added, “We need to focus on making all of our communities instead of talking sh*t about a community just because you’re a racist prick. Donald Trump is an evil f*cking canker sore on America’s whole landscape. So we need to get him out of office.”

Where is the lie, though?

John Legend Calls Donald Trump A “Flaming Racist Piece Of Sh*t” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

