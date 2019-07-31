CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chuck D Sues Over Bad Publishing Deal, Lost Rights To Public Enemy Music

In 2001, the Hip-Hop veteran entered into a deal the rapper claims has been less than beneficial.

Gods of Rap Perform In Berlin

Source: Frank Hoensch / Getty

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D is in the middle of a legal fight to regain the rights to the music he created as part of the longtime Hip-Hop collective. According to the suit, the Long Island, New York native claims the man he entered the deal with has been swindling him out of finances connected to the music.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Chuck D claims in 2001, he entered in a publishing deal with a man named Michael Closter.

He claims that Closter convinced him to form a new independent music publishing company that would administer the publishing rights to his work, which included the rights to his works from his days with Def Jam.

Instead, Chuck D claims Closter “created a complex master plan that involved, and still involves, unconscionable contracts, hidden transactions, false and fraudulent copyright registrations, and false incomplete accountings.”

It isn’t clear what Chuck D, born Carlton Ridenhour, is seeking but the outlet adds that he’s lost over $1 million and unreported amounts connected to the publishing as well.

Photo: Getty

Chuck D Sues Over Bad Publishing Deal, Lost Rights To Public Enemy Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close