CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host

Keke Palmer will be joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as a third co-host on ABC’s “Strahan and Sara,” Page Six reports.

The singer and actress is reportedly just days away from inking a deal with the network to join the “Good Morning America” spinoff. “ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal . . . She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy,” an insider told Page Six.

Palmer filled in as a guest co-host several times while Haines was on maternity leave, which she returned from last week.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” said the insider. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

22 photos Launch gallery

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

Continue reading Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close