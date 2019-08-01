CLOSE
Cops Called To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Home Due To Uninvited Visitor

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

An uninvited visitor to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Hamptons home landed them in Page Six, in an incident the tabloid dubbed possibly the “best prank of the summer.”

Apparently cops were called the Carter’s Hamptons crib after a stranger arrived at the home, pressed the talk button on the security system and said he was there to see someone whose name was omitted from the report. Security told him to leave then called the police, who found the caller outside another home in the neighborhood where he was able to explain himself.

The East Hampton Star published the following from local police logs:

Officers were called to a house on Briar Patch Road on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after a stranger told security guards he had been invited to the house, which is owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The man had pushed the talk button on the driveway keypad and said he was looking for someone, whose name was redacted from the report. He left the area, but police found him a few driveways away, using a photograph sent to them by the security guards. The man said a friend had invited him to the house and must have been playing a joke. Police escorted him to the East Hampton train station.

“Escorted” to the East Hampton train station sounds like it could have gone either way — nice gesture by the cops OR forcible removal.

Meanwhile, if you care, Page Six says Bey and Jay were at Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk this week. We’re guessing Bey put aside plant based eating for that one.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. SEE ALSO: Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic &amp; Beyonce’s New Single For The Movie! While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. SEE ALSO: Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To “Before I Let Go” During Dance Recital [VIDEO] Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

Cops Called To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Home Due To Uninvited Visitor was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
