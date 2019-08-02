CLOSE
Cincy
Home

Kings Island Offering FREE Admission! See If You Qualify!

Kings Island Firehawk Rollercoaster

Source: Kings Island / Kings Island

 

Kings Island is offering free admission in August for health care workers, first responders, and teachers as part of the parks Community Appreciation Days.  But of course, there are special days and ways to prove your profession.  Read below for details.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Teachers:  August 2-4th is your free admission days.  Bring a school employee ID or a valid teaching license with a photo ID to enjoy free admission.

First Responders:  August 9-11th is your free admission days.  This includes safety personnel, fire, and police officers.  According to ABC6, qualifying occupations include: “Fire, police and safety personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand-writing examiners, intelligence analysts, and investigative assistants.”  Government-only IDs will not be accepted.  Valid Police or fire IDs accepted as proper identification.  Also accepted are fire and police badges along with photo ID.  All ID must reference specific police or fire duty.

Healthcare professionals:  August 16-18th is your free admission days.  According to ABC6 this includes the following occupations, “include surgeons, physicians, therapists, nurses, certified nursing assistants, pharmacists, optometrists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, dietitians and nutritionists, speech-language pathologists, family practitioners, phlebotomists, veterinary technologists, cardiovascular technologists, anesthesiologists, chiropractors, psychiatrists, obstetricians, pediatricians, nurse’s aides, medical aides and more.”  Bring a valid healthcare ID for free admission.

source ABC6onyourside

The Latest:

Kings Island Offering FREE Admission! See If You Qualify! was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close