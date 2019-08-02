CLOSE
Ohio’s Tax Free Holiday is August 2-4th! Details On How To Save Here!

According to the Ohio Department of Taxtation, the first weekend in August is Ohio’s tax-free holiday!  So that makes August 2nd through 4th the holiday for 2019!  But that doesn’t mean you can go buy a new car tax-free, we wish!  There are certain parameters on what you can buy and how much you can spend, but don’t let that deter you from saving.

So what can you save on?  Clothing priced at $75 (per item) or less, instructional materials for school priced at $20 (per item) or less and school supplies priced at $20 (per item) or less.  You have until 11:59pm on Sunday, August 4th to save!  Click here for a list of frequently asked questions about Ohio’s tax holiday.  Spend wisely!

 

Ohio's Tax Free Holiday is August 2-4th! Details On How To Save Here!

