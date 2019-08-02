Cincy
HomeCincy

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for the Cincinnati Music Festival

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

Source: Raven Nevar / Radio One Digital

If you weren’t at the live broadcast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show this past Friday, you started your Cincinnati Music Festival weekend off the wrong way!

Fountain Square was packed with listeners early Friday morning to get a front-row seat for the live broadcast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. As the sun rose, the square continued to fill up as Headkrack, Juicy, Eva Marcille, Special K, Da Brat, Rock- T, Gary With Da Tea and of course, Rickey Smiley hit the stage.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Wiz crew and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew interacted with listeners during and in between the live broadcast by bringing them on the stage, telling jokes and, giving away $500! That’s not it! They also gave away last-minute Cincinnati Music Festival tickets courtesy of P&G.

If you missed out on all the fun, no worries we got you covered. Check out the recap and photos below!

 

 

 

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

25 photos Launch gallery

Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

Continue reading Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

Ricky Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival

Ricky Smiley Morning Show live from Fountain Square for Cincinnati Music Festival!  

 

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for the Cincinnati Music Festival was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close