Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For Her Sex Toy Line

The "LHHATL" star will sell casts of her buttocks and genitalia retailing at $70 each.

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

lt looks like Safaree Samuels isn’t the only VH1 reality star delving into the sex toy industry!

Apparently, LHHATL star Karlie Redd has signed a $300,000 deal with Doc Johnson USA (the same company that signed Safaree) to sell casts of her buttocks and vagina, which will be made into “strokers.” (It’s pretty obvious what that means y’all.)

TMZ reported that the casts took almost 6 hours to make and will retail soon for roughly $70. Take a look at the process:

Karlie is taking the sex game serious stresses her rep, KD McNair, telling TMZ that in addition to the toys, the reality star is creating a sexpert advice blog and plans on curating special packages of sex toys for men and women.

Get money Karlie!

As we previously reported, fellow LHH-franchise star Safaree signed a 7-figure deal for his “Anaconda” dildo, which debuted in July at the ANME trade show in Burbank, CA, which highlights adult novelty manufacturers of intimate toys, lingerie, lubricants and novelties.

That also will be hitting stories in the near future.

 

Get Money! Karlie Redd Signs $300K Deal For Her Sex Toy Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

