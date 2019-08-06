The death toll in the El Paso, TX Walmart shooting has reached 22 and Russ says “we’re still shocked.” He is shocked that while people were suffering and fighting for their lives, it is being alleged that the president was playing golf. There are no photos but Russ believes that he was on the golf course. Donald Trump also takes zero responsibility even though he said we were being “invaded” by Hispanics multiple times. He then blamed video games. But, if that were the case why do these shootings only happen in America? Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump both disgust Russ.

Russ Rant: #ElPasoStrong was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

