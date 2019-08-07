Governor Dewine: Lays Out Gun & Safety Plans

Governor DeWine laid out a gun and safety proposal for Ohio.

Stronger background checks and safety protection orders

Increased police training to identify potentially dangerous individuals

And tougher punishments for people who help others get guns.

Via: (WKRC)

As the memorial continued to grow Tuesday outside of where the Dayton massacre happened, people’s focus turned from sorrow to anger, looking for answers.

People like William Lee who brought flowers to the memorial. While he lost no one in this tragedy, he lost one brother to street violence and another to suicide.

“Trying to figure out how something like this could happen. It’s hurtful,” Lee said.

The plan Governor Dewine laid out today includes several aspects to address young people, like providing more resources and personnel to schools and more outreach to families to help identify issues with children early on.

