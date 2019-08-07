Fans are stirring up controversy because Drake did the unthinkable and brought female emcee Cardi B on stage during his OVO fest. Fans automatically assumed it was major shade thrown at Nicki because of what Drake said when he introduced Cardi to the stage.

During her introduction, he said, “I feel like there’s just one girl that’s been going a little harder…it’s only right that I exit the stage, and leave you in the company of grace and greatness. Enjoy.”

According to PulseOfRadio.com, it has been rumored that Drake and Nicki have been beefing since they unfollowed each other on Instagram last year.

Did Drake Take a Shot at Nicki Minaj? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

