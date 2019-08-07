CLOSE
New Series: Jay Z & Will Smith Have Teamed Up!

Oh, this is Huge! Two of raps greatest have teamed up for a new series that will premiere on ABC. Will Smith and Jay Z will both produce an upcoming ABC series about women who contributed to the Civil Rights movement.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, the title of the series is Women of the Movement and it will be produced by Jay-Z, and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith under the Roc Nation brand and Smith and James Lassiterunder Overbrook Entertainment.

The first episode will be based on Deverey S. Anderson’s book Emmitt Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. The episode will focus on Till’s mother, Mamie Till. We cannot wait until this hits our tv screens.

Will you Watch??

New Series: Jay Z & Will Smith Have Teamed Up! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

