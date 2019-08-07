CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ex-girlfriend of Dayton shooter says she saw red flags in the relationship

A former girlfriend of Connor Betts, the man who went on a shooting rampage outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, said a number of warning signs led her to break up with the 24-year-old.

Caitlyn “Adelia” Johnson, 24, and Betts briefly dated this spring, NBC reported. She told The (Toledo) Blade the two met in their psychology class at Sinclair Community College. They bonded over their struggles with mental illness; Johnson said she has depression and anxiety, and Betts told her he was bipolar and had obsessive-compulsive disorder.

At first, Johnson found Betts “kind of charming” and intelligent, The Blade reported. She said he was outgoing and willing to start a conversation with any stranger. Johnson soon learned he had a dark side.

Johnson said Betts showed her footage of a mass shooting on their very first date. In texts released to The Blade, Betts showed off his knowledge of similar acts of violence.

“Do you know tragedies from every city?” Johnson asked him in the text.

“A fair bit of them! 😀 (smiley face),” he responded.

Johnson also recalled Betts taking her to a gun range where they used rifles. She said she noticed another red flag when he took her to deliver a threatening letter to the house of his ex-girlfriend. According to The Blade, when Johnson broke up with Betts, she asked a friend if she could stay over because she was “scared that he might try to hurt me or stalk me.”

In a video interview with NBC, Johnson said Betts’ actions didn’t have any sort of racial or religious motive. She said the shooting was probably a result of his mental illness and a lack of treatment.

“People go every day being perfectly fine with having a mental illness, me included, and he just got the short end of the stick,” she said. “No support system.”

(Source)

Ex-girlfriend of Dayton shooter says she saw red flags in the relationship was originally published on 1015soul.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close