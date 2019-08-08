CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

More Lesbians Are Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Than Other Women

Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis

This is interesting! Research has consistently shown that lesbians are diagnosed with breast cancer more than other women and they are at greater risk for cancer due to certain stereotypical behaviors, stigma, and socioeconomic status.

Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis

According to the National LGBT Cancer Network, these behaviors include:

Smoking – according to some studies, more lesbians smoke regular tobacco cigarettes than heterosexual women

Alcohol consumption – lesbians as a group consume more alcohol, and are heavy regular drinkers, compared to heterosexual women, according to researchers

Bodyweight – 60% of lesbians are, on average, obese or tend to weigh more than other women of the same age and height

Pregnancy and breastfeeding – lesbians can’t breed with other women, therefore they don’t lactate or breastfeed as often as heterosexual women. Breastfeeding has been shown to reduce breast cancer risk. Even bisexual women who can breed (naturally or via IVF) are less likely to become pregnant and have children before they are 30 years old. Research shows getting pregnant before age 30 reduces cancer risk.

Cancer screening

Studies have consistently shown that a lower percentage of lesbians have mammograms, pap smears, and colonoscopies compared to other women.

Socioeconomic status

On average, lesbians tend to earn a lower income than other women. As a result, lesbians are less likely to have insurance coverage.

According to SandraRose.com, the result is that a higher percentage of lesbians are diagnosed with cancer at later stages of the disease – when it is much harder to treat.

Wow! Have you ever heard of these statistics before?

More Lesbians Are Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Than Other Women was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close