Ok, I think I will place this in the “being way too sensitive category.”NBA baller, LeBron James is being accused of cultural appropriation for his taco Tuesday videos. Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday in the James household and he and his family have made it a tradition to sing in a Mexican accent as the get ready to devour the Latino style dishes that his staff prepares.

Check out the video below:

Super cute, right? Well, a lot of folks don’t think so and they have voiced their opinions on social media. According to SandraRose.com, one Twitter user wrote: “Stop appropriating Mexican culture. My culture. You can yell and embarrass your kids and coworkers all you want, but there’s no need for you to further Mexican stereotypes, especially considering our current political climate we live in where Hispanics are being targeted..”

Do you find the video to be offensive?

Lebron James Accused of Mocking Mexican’s! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: