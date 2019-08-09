CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling Sister Over A Wi-Fi Password

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.

Close-Up Of Man Holding Prison Bars

Source: Kwanchai Lerttanapunyaporn / EyeEm / Getty

A 19-year-old girl was killed by her brother for the most frivolous thing—a Wifi password.

According to WSB-TV, in 2018 Kevon Watkins, who was 16 at the time, was charged with the death of Alexus Watkins when he strangled her after he was confronted for changing the password to the Wifi in his home. See, he was upset that too many people were using the network, which was slowing down his Xbox connection.

Apparently, his mother tried to remove the Xbox from his room, but when his sister confronted him, he put her in a chokehold for 10 minutes, only letting go when the police arrived on the scene, according to witness testimony at his murder trial.

Alexus was pronounced dead from asphyxiation at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, early the next morning.

Earlier this week, Kevon was recently found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was spend the rest of his life in prison.

Watkin’s lawyer asked for a bench trial, one where the judge makes the decision about the plantiff’s innocence, not a jury of one’s peers. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin told the court that she nixed manslaughter charges for felony murder because his brother tried to stop him and he kept choking his sister.

“Even under the best estimation, by the time [a sheriff’s deputy] got there …. It had been at least 11 minutes that the defendant had to have been choking his sister,” Colvin said, adding, “In those 10 minutes, she had to have stopped moving. Perhaps that wasn’t noticed by the defendant because he was still angry.”

Hearing sentence, Watkins and as he left the courtroom, he sobbed, muttering, “I’m sorry,” WSB noted.

RELATED NEWS:

Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged With Manslaughter After Fetus Was Shot And Killed

Authorities Believe Engaged Maryland Couple Found Dead In DR Resort Is ‘Unusual’

UPDATE: Police Say Sadie Roberts-Joseph Was Murdered By Sex Offender Tenant Over Late Rent

#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling Sister Over A Wi-Fi Password was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close