Is Beyonce Preggo Again? These Pics Have The Internet Buzzing

Queen Bey has been spotted out recently in numerous pics that have had the beyhive buzzing about Bey possibly being pregnant again! Now it can just be that the angles we’ve been catching just show a little pudge or sis just might be living her best life and eating good.  Either way folks are talking.  See the pic below and you be the judge.

via: Bossip

One fan wrote:

I’ve knocked up a lot of women in my life so trust me when I say Bey is pre-ga-nant

Another agreed:

She definitely pregnant you can see it in her face AND them ankles!! Child!!! I’m so ready for y’all world domination!! Have like 10 Carter babies!! 😂😂😫😫👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Yet another fan declared the photo was meant to be a reveal:

This is her pregnancy announcement. Y’all know Bey sneaky af. 😂

