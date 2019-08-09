CLOSE
Eddie Murphy Adds Wesley Snipes & More For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

I don’t know about yall but I can’t wait to see what Eddie Murphy has up his sleeves for this ‘Coming To America’ Sequel! We’re getting bits and pieces of his plans and he has now added Wesley Snipes to the cast who was not apart of the original cast.  The good news is that almost all of the original cast are slated to return so this should be good (if he does it right)!

With a confirmed release date of December 18, 2020,​ the “​Coming to America” sequel is officially coming to fruition.

The film has reportedly been in the works for several years with director Jonathan Levine previously attached to the project. While Eddie Murphy will reprise his role of Akeem in the upcoming film, ​Variety ​reports that he has recruited acting veterans, like Wesley Snipes, and that he is in talks to bring “SNL” cast member Leslie Jones on board to join the cast.

Photos
