If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Lincoln Ware’s Summer Tour continues as Lincoln Ware broadcast live from the Community Action Agency/Head Start

Today’s guest: Patty Collins and Michelle Young from the Boosty Collins Foundation, Renee Daniels assistant director of Head Start, Mark Lawson Head of Community Action Agency and Cecil Thomas

Today’s topics: Head Starts program for the school year, Tracie Hunter and the protest around the city and the preacher who used The Bible to sexual assault a teenager.

#FacebookLiveFridays with Lincoln Ware 8/9/19 was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 100.3: