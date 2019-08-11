CLOSE
JJ’s Daddy James aka John Amos Returning For ‘Coming To America 2’

Black Star Power will be in full effect.

The star power in the forthcoming Coming To America sequel is already top shelf. Recently revealed to be returning to the fold is veteran actor John Amos.

Deadline reports that Amos will be reprising his role has Cleo McDowell, founder of the McDowell’s fast-food franchise and father of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) love interest Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley). However, there has still been no announcement on whether or not Headley will be returning.

He’ll be joining returning actors like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones as well as Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler and Leslie Jones, who be portraying new characters.

Reportedly, in the new film Prince Akeem is going to become the King of Zamunda but then finds out he has a son back in America he didn’t know about named Lavelle. So he and Semmi (Hall) return to the states to groom as a final wish for his father.

Coming To America 2 is due in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

