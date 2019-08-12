CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Serena Williams Forced To Withdraw From Rogers Cup Tournament [VIDEO]

2018 French Open - Day Nine

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Serena Williams had to bow out of the Rogers Cup tournament two weeks before the U.S Open. During her match against Bianca Andreescu, a back injury got the best of her and prevented her from finishing the match. Andreescu is now the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years.

“It started yesterday in my match. It just got worse,” Williams said about her injury according to the NY Post. “My whole back just spasmed to the point where I couldn’t sleep and I couldn’t really move.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After Williams withdrew from the game she broke down in tears.

“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” Williams said through her tears. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was only able to last 16 minutes in the match but her opponent came by her side to give her props through the tears.

Williams has been battling a few injuries for the past two years. She withdrew from the Miami Open in March because of a knee injury. The eight-time Wimbledon champion also had to drop out of the French Open back in 2018 due to a right pectoral muscle injury.

This loss comes after Williams defeated Naomi Osaka Saturday (Aug. 10) to advance to the semifinals today. This was their first time meeting since Williams lost to Osaka last year in the U.S Open.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

 

Serena Williams Forced To Withdraw From Rogers Cup Tournament [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close