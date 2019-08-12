Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G’s Cameras Earns Top Honors From DxOMark

The Galaxy Note10 Plus 5G has not arrived yet, but the phone’s cameras are already receiving high praise. Today the electronics giant announced that DxOMark gave the phone’s front and rear-facing the top score in its ranking system.

Samsung previously earned the top spot with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 5G, so this must be very welcoming news. The company unveiled the latest iteration of its flagship Note phone in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Arena last week. The Galaxy Note10 Plus 5G earned first place distinction on DxOMark’s selfie scale earning a score of 99. The rear-facing camera also won first place honors with an overall mobile score of 113.

Per DxOmark:

Achieving a DxOMark Mobile score of 113 points, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G becomes the top-ranked device for smartphone image quality in our database. An excellent performance across the board means that whether you’re shooting photos or videos, you can be confident of getting outstanding results from Samsung’s latest flagship device. While the scores are broadly similar to its stablemate Galaxy S10 5G, some fine-tuning of the processing algorithms has improved on the excellent image quality previously observed on Samsung premium devices.

For still photos, the Note 10+ 5G’s DxOMark Photo score of 118 ranks second in our database, just a point behind the Huawei P30 Pro. Exposures are consistent and accurate across a range of lighting conditions, with excellent results. The Note 10+ 5G also boasts very wide dynamic range when capturing images in very bright or in high-contrast conditions, where highlight and shadow detail is well-preserved and exposure on faces is generally spot on.

The Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus 5G pro-grade camera system boast state-of-the-art technology allowing users to capture the best photos and video. The pro-grade video takes the recording to another level thanks to Live focus video and Zoom-In Mic. Super steady gives Note10 Plus owners the ability to record high-quality video minus shake without the use of additional equipment. Plus with devices built-in video editor, you will be able to edit videos on-the-go and make the precise cuts thanks to the updated S Pen.

With all of these editions and updates, it’s no surprise once again Samsung’s pro-grade camera system is on top once again. To get our hands-on impression of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus 5G here.

Posted 23 hours ago

