Childish Gambino Reportedly Draws Largest Crowd Ever At Outside Lands Festival

Childish Gambino is heading into the twilight of the persona as the entertainer and actor known as Donald Glover has stated that his current This Is America tour is a swan song. During this weekend’s Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, Calif, Glover reportedly rocked the largest showing at the annual music event.

But the man of the hour and of the night was Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, who told the assembled throngs to put away their phones and announced that “this is church.” He started his set in the middle of the crowd on the polo field, behind the sound booth, ultimately making his way down a guard-railed path to the stage — shirtless, with his signature loose white drawstring pants — and then in honor of the show being so well attended (he said he was told this was the biggest day in Outside Lands history), he descended back into the crowd to take selfies with fans along the guardrails.

After some pyrotechnics — actual fireworks — he got into his hits like “Feels Like Summer,” “Boogieman,” “Redbone,” and “This Is America.” And he also managed in his charismatic onstage banter to make the evening feel special — announcing this was the second to last time he’d be performing as Childish Gambino — and to make things feel intimate. Explaining to the crowd about why he loved the Bay Area, he talked about his friendship with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and said that Coogler was the first person to call him after his father recently died. “The Bay makes you understand how close and separate we all are — how you can go over a bridge and everything changes,” Glover said, as quoted by the Chronicle.

We were in attendance as Outside Lands and while we don’t know the exact number of attendees, it was a sea of people who were all blown away by Glover’s high-energy set.

