CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns A Doctoral Degree In Nuclear Physics

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University, and returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago to work. After a year, Villafana decided she wanted an advanced degree in order to provide greater career opportunities.

“When it comes to a Ph.D. program you have to feel like you’re going to thrive and the people there want you to succeed,” she told ABC News. “That was what I got from FSU. None of the other schools I visited gave me that energy.”

In addition to her academic achievements, Villafana served as a mentor to minority students encouraging them to pursue graduate studies. It’s something she hopes to continue post-graduation.

“I want to show them how to get to the next point,” she said. “In Trinidad, many people don’t know how to get to the United States and get a Ph.D. that’s paid for by the school. They don’t know how to go from being an international student from the islands to a doctor in the U.S.”

Villafana plans to work as a process engineer with Intel Corporation in Arizona. Her ultimate goal is to work as a medical physicist specializing in cancer research.

“Hopefully, [young girls] see that they too can be a physicist,” she said to the news network. “You may not see a lot of us, but we’re there. We’re out there.”

Kalisa Villafana’s recent graduation makes her 96th Black woman in the country with a Ph.D. in physics.

Celebs Representing HBCUs

2 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns A Doctoral Degree In Nuclear Physics was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close