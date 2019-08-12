CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree Henry In ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

The seasoned actor gets a new costarring role.

Cartier Love Charity Bracelet Launch - Red Carpet

Source: John Shearer / Getty

If you were a fan of the chillingly silent horror flick A Quiet Place, you’ll be happy to know that the franchise is returning with an updated cast.

At first, Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry was set to star in the movie. But now, according to Deadline, Henry had to be replaced because of scheduling conflicts. Luckily, his replacement is another big-time actor Djimon Hounsou. 

There’s no word on who Hounsou will be playing but he will have a starring role in A Quiet Place 2, along with Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Cillian Murphy. The movie will be written and directed by John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the original movie. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will act as producers.

The original A Quiet Place was a major sleeper hit in 2018, grossing around $341 million worldwide and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Editing. The sequel is set to be released on March 20, 2020 by Paramount.

 

Meanwhile, Hounsou has had quite a successful 2019 so far, starring in Shazam! and Captain Marvel. He also has a role in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man, and he’ll play in the Marvel revisionist superhero show What If…? 

We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces on the Quiet Place sequel!

Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree Henry In ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close