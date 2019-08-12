CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs

Missy Elliott

Source: MTV / VMA

Missy Elliott is finally getting the praise and recognition she deserves. The iconic rapper will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” said Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Missy pioneered three decades of chart-topping music and trendsetting music videos. Not only was her career successful, she’s had a hand in the careers of Timbaland, Aaliyah, Tweet, Ginuwine, Jazmine Sullivan, Playa and more. Missy’s unmatched creativity will come to life on August 26 when she hits the stage to perform a medley of her hits. From Supa Dupa Fly to Work It and Get Ur Freak On.

See how fans are reacting, below:

Bestival - Day 4

Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot's Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award

15 photos Launch gallery

Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot's Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award

Continue reading Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award

Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot's Upcoming MTV Video Vanguard Award

[caption id="attachment_2848028" align="alignleft" width="741"] Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty[/caption] It's been a long time coming, but Missy Elliot is finally getting her much-deserved MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. On Monday (August 12), MTV announced they were giving the innovative rapper and visual stylist this prestigious award at the 2019 VMA's held on August 26. She is the first female rapper to be honored with this award in the ceremony's history. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gShYq7ajJJo Of course, Missy was beyond excited to share the news, telling her fans on social media that she is so very "humbled." I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award. I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury  @crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears Thank you God @MTV @vmas I am SO HUMBLED," she wrote. https://twitter.com/MissyElliott/status/1160961691527602176?s=20 “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,”Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head, told Variety. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.” This will be her first time in 16 years performing at the VMA's...and we all know she should have won this award a while ago. As Variety noted, "Elliott, a five-time Grammy Award winner and the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, thanks to hits like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “WTF (Where They From).” That, and Missy's cutting edge visuals and style raised the bar and have truly been an art form. She is truly an icon. As news hit of Missy's major accomplishment, Black female fans flocked to Twitter to give their congrats to the 48-year-old supa-talented songwriter, rapper and innovator. You better work Missy!!!

RELATED STORIES:

Wanna Lose Weight Like Missy Elliott? Cut These Two Things Out Of Your Diet

Missy Elliott Was The Queen Of Visuals At VH1’s Hip Hop Honors

Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close