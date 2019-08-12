CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14 Shades + New Hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation

'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

You didn’t think Rihanna was going to let us go into the fall without any new Fenty Beauty products did you? While in Vegas at the Sephora Store Leadership Conference, last weekend, the Bad Gal announced the latest addition to her makeup line — the Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler featuring 14 shades dropping August 23.

According to Allure.com, the line will feature popular taupes and browns and several red-based shades ranging from burgundy to burnt orange.

And that’s not all that’s coming up from Fenty Beauty. Ri Ri also announced the launch of Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, a moisturizing foundation for dry skin, spanning 50 shades of glory.

According to FentyBeauty.com, Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is,

A first-of-its-kind hydrating longwear foundation that delivers it all, with comfortable medium to full coverage, serious staying power, and natural finish perfect for normal to dry skin—all in a groundbreaking range of 50 shades.

Key ingredients in the foundation include, grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate. Like its predecessor, the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is lightweight, packs a sweat and humidity resistant formula and is long-wearing. The budget-friendly product will cost you about $35 (FentyBeauty.com).

Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation hits stores August 15.

RELATED STORIES:

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna The Richest Female Musician In The World

Rihanna’s Leathery BET Awards Look Was Fenty

Danielle James

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

32 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

LET'S MAKEUP: 31 Photos Of Fenty Beauty Stunna On Black Women Of Every Shade

Rihanna released a long lasting, semi-matte lip paint from Fenty Beauty called Stunna. Click through the gallery to see photos of Black women of all shades wearing this fiery red!

 

 

 

 

Rihanna Announces Brow Pencil & Styler In 14 Shades + New Hydrating Pro Filt’r Foundation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close