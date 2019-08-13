CLOSE
We Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Owes Over $1 Million In Back Taxes

The Queen of R&B Hip-Hop has to get a better accountant.

2019 Cincinnati Music Festival Day 2

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Besides 50 Cent, Uncle Sam stays tapping pockets for his dough. According to the IRS, Mary J. Blige owes over $1 million in back taxes.

We’re going to blame her ex-husband Kendu for this oversight off g.p., but some of her money issues are post-divorce.

Reports the family over at Bossip:

Blige’s tax lien, filed late last month, accuses the newly single Blige of owing a total of $1,198,161. The feds said MJB failed to pay taxes on income from 2016 and 2017, according to the lien, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Despite being one of the biggest selling and best-loved hip hop soul artists of her generation, Blige has struggled with financial issues over the years.

Blige still has outstanding federal tax liens totaling millions from when she was still married to her nex husband and former manager Kendu Isaacs. Blige’s new lien suggests that despite her split from Isaacs, she is still experiencing trouble handling her tax bills.

Somebody gotta get Mary to hire a better accountant. It’s not like she’s out of work, besides an ongoing tour with Nas, she’s set to star in Starz’s Power spinoff and signed a deal with Lionsgate.

Blige has reportedly yet to respond to the more recent lien.

We Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Owes Over $1 Million In Back Taxes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

