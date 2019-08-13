CLOSE
Parents of Ohio Teen Who Suffocated to Death Sue the City of Cincinnati

The family of an Ohio teen who suffocated to death in his minivan last year announced Monday they are suing the city of Cincinnati for wrongful death over their son’s 911 calls they allege were not handled correctly.

Kyle Plush, the 16 yr old, died April 10, 2018, after he became pinned by a third-row seat in the back of the van parked at his school and suffocated before officers found him. Kyle was found five hours too late after he managed to make TWO 911 calls, using his siri voice activated tool.

The family claims he was trying to grab something when the thirds seat folded on top of him.

“He provided his location and a description of the van,” the suit stated. “He screamed, pounded, begged for help. No one helped him.”

The suit, filed Monday on behalf of Kyle’s parents, Ron and Jill Plush,lists the city of Cincinnati, its city manager, two officers and two 911 operators as defendants in their son’s wrongful death case

