Ethan Kollie, Man Who Allegedly Bought Weaponry For Dayton Shooter, Is A Black, Pro-Gun Advocate

Ethan Kollie is a car salesman who has been extremely into the spotlight after it was learned by authorities that he allegedly purchased weaponry and body armor for the Dayton, Ohio mass shooter. Kollie, who was identified as Black on his mugshot, was reportedly arrested on Friday (August 9). The arrest warrant and complaint accuses the 24-year-old of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance and making a false statement regarding firearms. Body armor and an upper receiver for an AR-15 assault rifle, which have been tied to Dayton shooter Connor Betts were allegedly among the purchases he made under the false firearms forms he filed.

