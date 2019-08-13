Mystikal Takes a Tumble Off Stage!

Ouch! That’s definitely gonna leave a mark! Rapper Mystikal was just beginning his show in Tampa, Florida when he took a wrong step onto the speaker and fell off the stage. He was not so quick to get up and was dazed for several minutes before attempting to continue his show.

Check Out the Video Below:

The fall was so intense that it knocked the rapper out of his shoe. Mystikal did go on with the show for a while before saying that he needs an ambulance and was escorted off of the stage. We are not sure what his injuries are and hope that he is ok.

Get better soon Mystikal.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

