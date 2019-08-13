WENDY WILLIAMS KNEW HUSBAND WAS CHEATING

Wendy Williams is finally admitting what a lot of us knew already. Williams was very well aware for years that her soon to be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was cheating.

Williams spilled the tea to Andy Cohen and explained why she stayed around for so long after knowing of his infidelities. Williams said, ” “I knew that I would [have to address it] but I had to get my ducks in a row. I knew a lot of things for years. I knew a lot of things for years, but my son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] was at home. It wasn’t fair to him.”

Have you ever stayed in a relationship for the kids?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

